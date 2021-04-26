Blue Diamond Just Dropped a Line of Almond Flour Baking Mixes

Blue Diamond, one of America's most recognizable almond growers, is ready to test Betty Crocker fans' loyalty with the reveal of its new almond flour–based baking kits. There are two new products joining the brand's inventory: Baking Mixes and Tasty Little Cups.

The brand's new baking mixes are much like the boxed products you're used to in the baking aisle, only healthier and more friendly to people with dietary restrictions. Each of the new dessert mixes contains ten or fewer ingredients that are gluten-free, dairy-free, kosher certified, and non-GMO certified. They come in four different varieties: Brownie, Chocolate Cake, Yellow Cake, and Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Blue Diamond's Tasty Little Cups are akin to mug cakes, but again, they're gluten-free, dairy-free, kosher certified, and non-GMO certified. Almond flour is their primary ingredient. Every Tasty Little Cup is individually packaged, and to prepare it you simply add water to the cup and microwave it for 60 seconds. Tasty Little Cups also come in four varieties: Molten Chocolate Cake, Brownie with Diced Almonds, Chocolate Cake, and Confetti Cake.

"We are providing an alternative to traditional baking products from a brand consumers recognize and trust when it comes to delicious almond-based products," said Maya Erwin, VP of innovation and R&D for Blue Diamond Growers, in a press release. "Blue Diamond is committed to creating healthy, better-for-you options that showcase almond ingredients in innovative ways."

Blue Diamond's new baking kits will start unrolling in grocery stores nationwide in May, so keep your eyes peeled.

