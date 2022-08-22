Blue Diamond Is Recalling Nearly 350,000 Pounds of Almonds Due to Salmonella

Just when you tossed out your Cheetos supply for something healthier, Blue Diamond is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds as the result of a potential salmonella contamination. Self-described "big almond guy" Tom Brady is shaking.

This weekend, the FDA announced that the California almond company had initiated the recall after the foodborne illness was discovered in sampling. Food Safety News reports that the recall was originally initiated on August 5 and had remained ongoing due to a concern that the products were still in consumer pantries. However, the company told Food Safety News it has recovered 100 percent of the potentially impacted nuts, and that the nuts were slated to be used in food manufacturing, not in Blue Diamond-branded consumer products.

The potentially contaminated almonds—branded as Whole Brown Almonds (bulk)—were distributed across California, Colorado, and Illinois, as well as in Germany, Morocco, and Canada. You can check the FDA's website for specific batch and lot numbers of the impacted nuts to confirm you don't have any of them on hand.

If you have any of the impacted batch and lot numbers of almonds on hand, you should immediately dispose of them or return the product to where it was originally purchased.