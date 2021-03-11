Blue Moon Will Give You a Free 6-Pack For Donating Clutter in Your Home

Spring cleaning is probably a little harder this year since you're not just cleaning your home, but your home office, your home school, your giant collection of face masks, your storage space for the new hobbies you picked up through the winter of social distancing. It kind of sucks.

However, a libation or two might make that process slightly easier. Blue Moon is willing to foot the bill for that spring cleaning beer. It is partnering with the organizing company The Home Edit. If you donate six items you don't need anymore, Blue Moon will buy you a six-pack of LightSky, its semi-new light version of Blue Moon. (It, of course, comes in the skinny can you associate with hard seltzer.)

"After almost a year in quarantine, we've all accumulated excess stuff we no longer need. With the season of spring cleaning upon us, it's time for a bright, fresh start," Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer, founders of The Home Edit, said in a statement. "Nothing helps us reset our minds and feel lighter quite like a little decluttering."

There's a little bit of a lift to get to the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, but it's not so bad when you remember there's free beer waiting for you. To start, you have to follow @bluemoonbrewco on Instagram and Twitter through the end of the month. Then share a picture of the six items you're going to get rid of with the hashtags #LightSkyLightenUp, @bluemoonbrewco, and #sweeps.

The company will DM you and send you $15 to grab that six-pack. You can also hit this site to get a prepaid shipping label to mail your items to a charity. If you mail in your donations, they'll be given to Planet Aid. Otherwise, you can donate them wherever you would like. You can do this through the end of March, which leaves you plenty of time to procrastinate about cleaning like you were planning.