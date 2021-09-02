Blue Moon Just Released Its First-Ever Nationally-Released Pale Ale

It may have missed an opportunity to time the release with the only blue moon of 2021, but Blue Moon has news nonetheless. It has announced the national release of Moon Haze, its first-ever nationally-released pale ale.

The brewery is calling it a hazy and juicy beer, and it is, of course, brewed with oranges. (Could it even be a Blue Moon beer if it wasn't good with an orange slice?) Though, it's not a wheat beer like the familiar Belgian White.

"Moon Haze has a juicy orange, tropical, coconut taste, an aroma of heavy citrus tropical with notes of orange, pineapple, mango, [and] a whisper of coconut," the announcement says. That's all pretty accurate. It drinks like a mellow IPA with a lot of citrus flavor.

The 5.7% ABV beer is being released nationwide in six packs and 12 packs immediately. The wide release comes after Moon Haze won gold in the "Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale" category at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival. (The category was separate for the "Juicy or Hazy Indie Pale Ale" group.)