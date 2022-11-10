Blue Moon Has 3 Miniature Pies to Pair with Your Beer

You've got enough to do on Thanksgiving between the actual kitchen prep and tolerating your high-strung relatives. Let Blue Moon handle the pie. Yes, the beer maker.

The folks behind your favorite Belgian-style wheat ale are teaming up with Baked by Melissa co-founder Melissa Ben-Ishay to create three miniature pies you can use as a drink garnish.

The lineup of Blue Moon Pies includes Spiced Citrus Pumpkin Pie with a hint of orange (that tracks) to pair with your Blue Moon Belgian White; Coconut Citrus with a coconut-orange filling to eat with a Moon Haze; and a mango and pineapple custard-filled Tropic Sky Pie that you'll wash down with LightSky Citrus Wheat and Tropical Wheat.