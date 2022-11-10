Blue Moon Has 3 Miniature Pies to Pair with Your Beer
Each flavor will pair perfectly with your favorite beers.
You've got enough to do on Thanksgiving between the actual kitchen prep and tolerating your high-strung relatives. Let Blue Moon handle the pie. Yes, the beer maker.
The folks behind your favorite Belgian-style wheat ale are teaming up with Baked by Melissa co-founder Melissa Ben-Ishay to create three miniature pies you can use as a drink garnish.
The lineup of Blue Moon Pies includes Spiced Citrus Pumpkin Pie with a hint of orange (that tracks) to pair with your Blue Moon Belgian White; Coconut Citrus with a coconut-orange filling to eat with a Moon Haze; and a mango and pineapple custard-filled Tropic Sky Pie that you'll wash down with LightSky Citrus Wheat and Tropical Wheat.
"Blue Moon's orange wheel garnish is so iconic, it would take something special for us to even consider replacing it," Associate Marketing Manager at Molson Coors Leah Bowman said in a press release. "[W]e knew we needed to create something special that was both fun and unexpected as well as perfectly paired to the flavors that make our beer special."
The pie trio will be available in a three-pack online for $18 and some change for shipping. The last day to order is Friday, November 11, which is tomorrow.
"Whenever I come up with a new cupcake flavor or write a new recipe, I'm focused on getting the perfect bite. With Blue Moon Pie Pints, you get the perfect bite and sip," CEO and Co-Founder of Baked by Melissa Melissa Ben-Ishay said in the release. "As a longtime fan of Blue Moon, I was thrilled to work alongside their brewmasters to create recipes that complemented some of my favorite beers. These Pie Pints add such a fun and festive flair to any holiday table this season."