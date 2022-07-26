Blue Moon Wants to Fly You to Colorado's Red Rocks to Try Its Latest Beer

Blue Moon is introducing an "easy drinking," balanced Mexican-style lager that, according to the brand itself, is "perfect for summer concert sipping." So perfect that the brewer wants to bring a lucky few fans to Colorado's Red Rocks to taste it for the first time.

The beer maker is launching an exclusive sweepstakes to coincide with its Orange Blue Moon release. One fan (and their plus one) will score airfare, lodging, and two tickets to the Mt. Joy show at Red Rocks, where they'll try Blue Moon's new signature beer.