Blue Moon Wants to Fly You to Colorado's Red Rocks to Try Its Latest Beer
The sweepstakes includes Mt. Joy tickets, airfare, accommodations, and more.
Blue Moon is introducing an "easy drinking," balanced Mexican-style lager that, according to the brand itself, is "perfect for summer concert sipping." So perfect that the brewer wants to bring a lucky few fans to Colorado's Red Rocks to taste it for the first time.
The beer maker is launching an exclusive sweepstakes to coincide with its Orange Blue Moon release. One fan (and their plus one) will score airfare, lodging, and two tickets to the Mt. Joy show at Red Rocks, where they'll try Blue Moon's new signature beer.
The brew was crafted in collaboration with the band itself and features citrus hops and blood oranges inspired by Mt. Joy's new album, similarly titled Orange Blood. The winnings also include two tickets to the band's Mission Ballroom show, a private Blue Moon RiNo Pilot Brewery tour, airport transportation, and an additional $250 travel stipend.
Blue Moon and Mt. Joy fans can enter to win the exclusive experience online before August 8. The Red Rocks performance is on August 17, and the Mission Ballroom show is on August 18. The winning fans will also get a VIP meet & greet party with the band when they'll sample Orange Blue Moon with Mt. Joy.