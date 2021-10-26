Blue Origin Has Plans to Build a Business Park in Space

It's difficult deciding which is worse, billionaires going to space or business parks. On the one hand, the vanity project that is privately owned space exploration is proof that our tax laws are broken. On the other, business parks were designed to house student loan companies and corporate headquarters of companies with terrible customer service.

Thanks to Jeff Bezos, there's a new top contender. His space company, Blue Origin, announced plans to build a business park in space. Blue Origin and a few other private space companies announced their intentions to make a commercial space station in Earth's orbit.

"For over sixty years, NASA and other space agencies have developed orbital space flight and space habitation, setting us up for commercial business to take off in this decade," said Brent Sherwood, senior vice president of advanced development programs for Blue Origin, in a press release. "We will expand access, lower the cost, and provide all the services and amenities needed to normalize space flight. A vibrant business ecosystem will grow in low Earth orbit, generating new discoveries, new products, new entertainments, and global awareness."

The business park will be named Orbital Reef, which sounds like it would be a really cool underwater experience at a theme park, not a place to do business transactions. Maybe some of the new entertainments will make up for the "business ecosystem." My opinions on this latest space project will change dramatically if there is any tangible proof that aliens exist.