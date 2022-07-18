Dried Blueberries Recalled Because They Contain Lead

No matter how divided we are—should Marvel movies be nominated for Oscars? should Sonic the Hedgehog have big gnashers?—we can all agree that we don't want lead in our food. (Look, it's the small things sometimes.)

BrandStorm Inc. has initiated a recall of its freeze-dried blueberries for this very reason. Two lots of its Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry pouches have the presence or potential presence of lead above the FDA's recommended limits.

Due to lead paint, most people are already aware of the many dangers of having high blood levels of lead. Individuals may not show symptoms, but as the recall notes, "the condition may cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs." It continues, "Acute lead poisoning may cause a wide variety of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning."

The company says the issue was limited to just two batches of its berries. The products were distributed to stores nationwide and also sold online.

The first batch was Lot "2021363-1" with a best-by date of "12/2024" and UPC "812907011160."

The second batch was Lot "2022026-1" with a best-by date of "01/2025" and a UPC "812907011160."

The company notes that the investigation was conducted by the packing site and confirmed by lab testing in Maryland. "After further investigation, it was found that the product's country of origin is Lithuania and aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary," it wrote.

If you have any of the products at home, you are urged to throw the food out or return it to a store for a refund.