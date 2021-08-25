Bluestone Lane Debuts New Oat Milk Flat White
For those not ready to let go of their dairy alternatives.
Apparently, there’s some sort of consensus that what you put in your coffee says something about you. This is bad news for me, as someone who has had Charli D’Amelio’s Dunkin’ drink in the same hour as a no-frills oat milk latte from my local coffee shop. It’s called being versatile.
There's another drink to try for the beverage curious and the die-hard oat milk fans: Bluestone Lane’s Draught Oat Flat White. The Australian-inspired roaster and cafe chain paired Califia Farms gluten-free Oat Barista Blend with its own signature Flagstaff blend cold brew to create a smooth draught. Bluestone Lane selected the Califia Farms oat beverage because of its particularly creamy texture and its ability to froth. Dairy or no, I think we can agree that all milk needs to froth.
"Bluestone Lane and Califia Farms share a commitment to the best quality beverages on the market. We believe in taking time to achieve the perfect flavor and consistency of our products, and the new Draught Oat Flat White is an exceptional result," the founder and CEO of Bluestone Lane, Nick Stone, said in a press release.
You can find the new Draught Oat Flat White at any Bluestone Lane location, perhaps as part of a fall coffee tasting journey that includes new apple pie and cinnamon crunch flavored drinks. No Bluestone Lane nearby? The cafe chain plans on opening 65 new locations across the country starting in late summer 2021, so keep an eye out.