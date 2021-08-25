Bluestone Lane Debuts New Oat Milk Flat White

Apparently, there’s some sort of consensus that what you put in your coffee says something about you. This is bad news for me, as someone who has had Charli D’Amelio’s Dunkin’ drink in the same hour as a no-frills oat milk latte from my local coffee shop. It’s called being versatile.

There's another drink to try for the beverage curious and the die-hard oat milk fans: Bluestone Lane’s Draught Oat Flat White. The Australian-inspired roaster and cafe chain paired Califia Farms gluten-free Oat Barista Blend with its own signature Flagstaff blend cold brew to create a smooth draught. Bluestone Lane selected the Califia Farms oat beverage because of its particularly creamy texture and its ability to froth. Dairy or no, I think we can agree that all milk needs to froth.