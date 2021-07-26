A Wayward Boat Prevented Half the Triathlon Competitors From Starting the Race
It was ruled a false start and began again 10 minutes following the incident.
While we're just glad the 2020 Tokyo Games are finally happening, that doesn't mean they haven't seen their share of complications. There was the oyster infestation that threatened the canoeing and rowing events, there's the ongoing pandemic, and now, another hurdle: In a weird turn of events, the men's triathlon event got off to a tough start after a wayward boat blocked competitors from starting the race.
While several jumped into the Tokyo Bay without issue, much of the lineup was obstructed by a media boat that tried (and failed) to get out of the way in time for the horn blare, Insider reports. Jet skis and alerts immediately sounded to bring swimmers back to shore for a restart. At least they got to cool off from the oppressive Tokyo heat? The attempt was declared an "invalid start" and the race kicked off (once again) 10 minutes later.
"I saw the boat and found it quite strange," race winner Kristian Blummenfelt said, according to Reuters. "When I dived in I thought it would most likely be pulled back so I just kept to the left and went steady and tried to look at it as a positive, an extra warm-up."
For bronze medalist Hayden Wilde it was a sort of psych out. "I thought 'I've had a blinder of a start here' then realized that it was because hardly anyone else was around me and I felt pretty gutted," he told the outlet. "But then I tried to make a positive out of it—it was actually good to stretch the arms a bit after hanging around for a bit for 25 minutes before the start."
While no one was seriously injured in the incident, Australian competitor Jake Birtwhistle did sustain a broken nose after getting kicked in the face in the initial start. He still managed to finish 16th in the event.
