7,500 Pounds of Sausage Have Been Recalled Due to Rubber Contamination

Bob Evans has recalled around 7,500 pounds of pork sausage that may be contaminated with "extraneous materials," a phrase you do not want anywhere near your food.

The sausages may contain small pieces of thin blue rubber, an announcement from the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. The contaminated sausages were distributed to retail stores nationwide.

The company has recalled one-pound chubs of "Bob Evans Italian Sausage." The recalled sausages were made on September 8 and carry the lot code "XEN3663466" and a "use/frz by" date of November 26, 2022. The products also have the establishment number "EST. 6785" in the USDA mark of inspection on the label.

It is probably not necessary to say “don’t eat the food that might have little bits of blue rubber in it,” but do not eat the food that might have little bits of blue rubber in it. FSIS says it is concerned that people may have the sausage in their fridge or freezer. If that’s you, the sausage can be returned for a refund. More details, including images and contact info, are available on the FSIS recall page.