Bobby Flay Just Challenged Gordon Ramsay to a TV Cooking Showdown

It's the culinary world's Kevin Durant versus LeBron James. Sidney Crosby versus Alex Ovechkin. Twinkies versus Ho Hos. The world may be inching closer to a celebrity chef cook-off between Bobby Flay and Gordon Ramsay.
At Vegas Uncork'd, Flay told Foodbeast he'd take on Ramsay if the event was a boxing-style spectacle. "Only if it's a Pay-Per-View event," Flay said. "I've been hoping it would happen outside of Caesar's Palace, like the old school heavyweight fights, but that's yet to have happened."
What would the rules of such a showdown consist of? "I don't know. Gordon's going to cheat anyway, so it doesn't matter," Flay said.
While this may seem like meringue in the sky, the pair flirted with the idea last year. At 2016's Vegas Uncork'd Ramsay told the audience that a cooking showdown was going to happen.
After that announcement, Ramsay said, possibly in jest, that the food fight was going to happen May 7. He then went looking for Flay at his Mesa Grill restaurant and live-streamed the ridiculous hunt.
From the mud slinging that has gone on between the two, it feels like they're pretty friendly. Nonetheless, who wouldn't want to watch this rumble in the creme brulee? Now you just need to figure out how to be one a taste tester for the grudge match, because that may be the ultimate dream job.
Flay said he's in. It's Ramsay's move now.
