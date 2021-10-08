Bobby Flay Is Leaving Food Network After 27 Years

After a 27 year run on Food Network, Bobby Flay is leaving the network. From hosting his first show Grillin' & Chillin', to the iconic Beat Bobby Flay, the celebrity chef has hosted several shows on the food channel and made guest appearances on shows like Chopped, Iron Chef America, and Worst Cooks In America.

According to Variety, Flay is leaving the network over money. Food Network and Flay "were far apart on financial terms" during three years of contract negotiations. After an impasse, the network reportedly ended talks.

And while his time at Food Network is over, the nearly three decades he spent there allowed him to make his mark. In addition to his shows and guest appearances, he was the first chef to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015. He is the author of multiple cookbooks and owns five different restaurants, including Bobby's Burger Palace, which has multiple locations across the country.

And while we probably won't see him on Food Network anytime soon, that doesn't mean the man is leaving screens forever. With streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max all clamoring to create its own original content centered around food and cooking, there will likely be new opportunities to beat Bobby Flay in the future.