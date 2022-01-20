Bobby Flay Gave a Tour of His Massive Pantry & Shared His "Secret Go-to" Ingredient

If you've ever wondered what a celebrity chef's pantry is like, wonder no more. Bobby Flay gave fans a glimpse inside his perfectly organized and well-stocked pantry, revealing the ingredients he always keeps on deck.

Flay opened his pantry for Misfits Market, a produce delivery company for whom he's currently serving as chef-in-residence.

The Beat Bobby Flay star's supremely organized pantry is loosely organized by cuisine, featuring, for example, an Italian section with "an array of dried pastas in different shapes, different sizes, and different flavors."

"I buy a lot of pasta from Italy 'cause I love the flour that they use there," he told viewers. Also in this section were canned tomatoes, and, perhaps surprisingly, a pre-made sauce. The sauce was called Simply Sugo, though Flay noted that he jazzes it up when he serves it, usually with his secret weapon: chili peppers.

"It's already made for you and then you can embellish upon it," he explained. "If I want to eat literally in a few minutes, I throw on a pot of water, fill the pasta in there with a bunch of salt, get some tomato sauce going, then I'll take out some Calabrian chili peppers or some crushed red peppers, fresh basil, or some oregano—or whatever kind of herbs I have—some Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and you have pasta and it's perfect."

If you've ever watched Flay cook on TV, you know chili peppers are his go-to. As such, his pantry has a large section dedicated to the ingredient. "People make fun of me for using these so much, especially on Beat Bobby Flay, but in my restaurant in Malfa, we use a ton of these," he said. "It adds great flavor."

In addition to Calabrian chili peppers and crushed red peppers, Flay's pantry featured Southwestern and Mexican-style chili peppers, including Guaillo chili powder, chipotle, and a jar of seeded red piquillo peppers from Spain.