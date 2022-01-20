Bobby Flay Gave a Tour of His Massive Pantry & Shared His "Secret Go-to" Ingredient
Bobby Flay gave fans a tour of his supremely organized pantry, which is loosely separated by cuisines.
If you've ever wondered what a celebrity chef's pantry is like, wonder no more. Bobby Flay gave fans a glimpse inside his perfectly organized and well-stocked pantry, revealing the ingredients he always keeps on deck.
Flay opened his pantry for Misfits Market, a produce delivery company for whom he's currently serving as chef-in-residence.
The Beat Bobby Flay star's supremely organized pantry is loosely organized by cuisine, featuring, for example, an Italian section with "an array of dried pastas in different shapes, different sizes, and different flavors."
"I buy a lot of pasta from Italy 'cause I love the flour that they use there," he told viewers. Also in this section were canned tomatoes, and, perhaps surprisingly, a pre-made sauce. The sauce was called Simply Sugo, though Flay noted that he jazzes it up when he serves it, usually with his secret weapon: chili peppers.
"It's already made for you and then you can embellish upon it," he explained. "If I want to eat literally in a few minutes, I throw on a pot of water, fill the pasta in there with a bunch of salt, get some tomato sauce going, then I'll take out some Calabrian chili peppers or some crushed red peppers, fresh basil, or some oregano—or whatever kind of herbs I have—some Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and you have pasta and it's perfect."
If you've ever watched Flay cook on TV, you know chili peppers are his go-to. As such, his pantry has a large section dedicated to the ingredient. "People make fun of me for using these so much, especially on Beat Bobby Flay, but in my restaurant in Malfa, we use a ton of these," he said. "It adds great flavor."
In addition to Calabrian chili peppers and crushed red peppers, Flay's pantry featured Southwestern and Mexican-style chili peppers, including Guaillo chili powder, chipotle, and a jar of seeded red piquillo peppers from Spain.
Flay then moved to his Asian section, which was stocked with coconut milk, soy sauce, sesame oil, Gochujang—a Korean hot chili paste—and red and green curry paste. He noted that the latter is "a really good pantry hack" for whipping up curry in a flash, instructing viewers to "toast it in a pan, throw some coconut milk over it" for a quick curry.
Another ingredient Flay said he always keeps on hand is chickpeas. He uses them for a variety of dishes, but mostly to make quick hummus, which he makes my mixing a can with tahini, lemon, garlic, chili, olive oil, and some water.
Of course, the chef also has many oils, vinegars, and spices, snacks, and ingredients for baking. And just like us regular cooks, Flay keeps a plethora of condiments, such as ketchup, hot sauce (Frank's RedHot and Cholula, for those wondering), barbecue sauce, and mustards.
Although Flay is known for his affinity for chili peppers, his real secret weapon in the kitchen—which may come as a surprise to fans—is anchovies. He called the small, salty fish his "secret go-to."
"I put anchovies in so many things and people don't know it," he revealed. "Especially when I'm cooking seafood, I crush up a bunch of anchovies, put it in the sauce. It just enhances it so much more."