'Bob's Burgers' Creator Addresses Theory That Bob's Entire Family Is Dead

"In a way, what we have to do is tell a 'Groundhog’s Day' kind of story, where these people are going to live the same year over and over again. You know what I mean? We have a couple of birthdays in there, but basically, they’re going to stay the same age, they’re going to live in this ever-present now, and yet they’re going to have more than one Christmas, more than one Thanksgiving, and so on. So, I get it. I get that it feels a little bit like limbo. They’re not supposed to be dead, but obviously there’s something going on here. It’s not quite the way we experience time."

Imagine what people would think if Bouchard had actually made the show about a cannibal family who serves human meat burgers.