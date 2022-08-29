This Bob's Red Mill Product Is Being Recalled in 17 States
Salmonella potentially contaminated the popular product.
Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. is recalling its pouches and bags of Bob's Red Mill brand Organic Amaranth Grain Gluten Free after potential Salmonella contamination, according to Food Safety News. The product was distributed in 17 stars and the Philippines.
The states where the 17,698 pouches were distributed are California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington.
The lot codes for the 24-ounce pouches of Bob's Red Mill brand Organic Amaranth Grain Gluten Free are 319825 with a best-by date of April 27, 2024, and 322372 with a best-by date of June 11, 2024. The lot code for the 25-pound Bulk Bag is 320968 with a best-by date of May 6, 2024. The code for this recall is F-1580-2022.
If you've purchased this product, you should either discard it or return it to the place of purchase.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.