This Bob's Red Mill Product Is Being Recalled in 17 States

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. is recalling its pouches and bags of Bob's Red Mill brand Organic Amaranth Grain Gluten Free after potential Salmonella contamination, according to Food Safety News. The product was distributed in 17 stars and the Philippines.

The states where the 17,698 pouches were distributed are California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington.