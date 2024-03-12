The DOJ Is Investigating Boeing Amid an Uptick In Airplane Incidents

We've already established that flying is a lot safer than most people feel that it is—a new report from the International Air Transportation Association showed that 2023 was one of the safest years for flying in history. But that hasn't stopped people from changing the way they travel due to anxiety-inducing airplane stories that have made headlines recently. The headlines have been so intense lately that a new survey revealed that four in 10 Americans are more afraid of flying due to recent airline safety incidents. For Gen Z that number is even higher, with 49% of Gen Z respondents to the survey reporting fears of flying in 2024.

At the top of the year, Alaska Airlines' fuselage blowout seemed to be the biggest problem—all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes were grounded while a federal investigation was conducted, and a top executive at Boeing left the company shortly thereafter—but the first weeks of March are producing previously unimagined airplane horror stories. Let's get into them:

On March 7, a wheel fell off of a United plane after takeoff, falling from the sky and crashing onto parked cars. The Boeing 777-200 jet was headed from San Francisco to Osaka, Japan—but it was grounded in LA where passengers disembarked. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the flight is now subjected to a federal investigation.

On March 8, passengers on a United flight from Memphis, Tennessee to Houston, Texas were evacuated when the plane landed at George Bush International Airport. While on the taxiway, the Boeing 737 Max 8 tipped onto its left wing and rolled over. Experts believe this was likely caused by the plane taking the taxiway turn too quickly.

On March 10, passengers aboard a LATAM flight heading from Sydney, Australia to Auckland, New Zealand were thrown into the roof of the plane after it suddenly dropped in altitude. According to reports from the New Zealand Herald, passengers felt like the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner took a sudden nose dive. At least 50 passengers were treated onsite by medical professionals, and 12 were sent to area hospitals in Auckland.



An unfortunate but common thread between all of these incidents? All were Boeing aircraft—problems seem to keep piling up for the manufacturer. In relation to the January Alaska Airlines incident, the Department of Justice just announced it is opening a criminal investigation. This week, the company's stock plummeted by 4.4% in a single day, the biggest such drop since January 25.

These incidents make the fears reported by the above survey, which polled 1,000 Americans and was commissioned by JW Surety Bonds, feel at least somewhat justified. This is particularly the case given that the results of the poll were published on March 7, meaning that survey participants responded before the latest terrifying incidents occurred. Respondents were also overwhelmingly tuned into the investigations that are being conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration and the DOJ—59% said they are concerned about the investigation's outcome.

Here are more results from the survey: