A Plane Just Drew An Enormous Outline of Itself Across the US

The whole point of flying to get somewhere is to make it from your departure to destination as fast as possible. That is, unless you're a pilot tasked with overseeing a 17-plus hour live engine test of a flashy new airliner, in which case, why not have a little fun? That seams to be the attitude of pilots flying the new Boeing Dreamliner, who decided to log the hours in the sky by drawing a giant plane across a wide swath of the US.
The Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner, which may or may not still be in the air as you're reading this, took off on Wednesday afternoon from Seattle, and headed east. It then turned back, veered slightly south, and has since made a series of seemingly random turns above Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and several southern states, all in an effort to create a flight path that resembles a massive outline of itself.
Looks like the Google Map-doodling cyclist has some slighty more powerful competition.
These sort of tests are fairly routine, and as the Washington Post points out, this isn't the first time the Boeing team has created a flight plan that "draws" something special. In fact, in February during a test flight of the Boeing 737 MAX it spelled out "MAX" over Washington and Montana.
According to several outlets, this Dreamliner flight was designed to test out a set of new Rolls Royce engines. To do so, it set out to cover 15,766 miles over the course of 18 hours, making a longer and more far-reaching flight than the longest commercial one in the world (that would be the 16-hour flight from Doha, Qatar to Auckland, New Zealand, which covers just over 9,000 miles).
And while flight tests are no-doubt critically important for many reasons, it's easy to imagine that being in the air for nearly a full day without actually "going" anywhere would grow incredibly dull, so good on Boeing for at least giving the pilots a marginally fun mission.
h/t Washington Post
