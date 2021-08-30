Bojangles Is Closing Hundreds of Restaurants for 2 Days

Bojangles will close the doors of all its company-owned restaurants for two days, and for good reason. The chicken chain is temporarily closing up shop for the sake of its employees, according to Fox 8.

Select Bojangles restaurants will be closed on August 30 and September 13, both of which are Mondays. The North Carolina-based company said it's hoping the shutdown will give workers a "well-deserved break" after facing several difficulties throughout the pandemic. Per Fox 8, the company said in a statement the closure is to provide roughly 8,000 "crew members and managers" the chance to "rest and recharge."

"We appreciate everything our dedicated team has done for Bojangles this year," CEO Jose Armario said in a statement, according to CNN. "From navigating a global pandemic to adjusting to new safety measures to picking up shifts for those unable to come in for work, we've asked, and they've delivered. But this hasn't been easy, and we know many people are physically and emotionally drained, so we hope these extra two days off will provide rest and refreshment."

Although all Bojangles employees at company-owned stores will be off for the day, and therefore free to do what they want, they won't get paid for it. A spokesperson for the company told the Associated Press that many staff members have been working overtime, which spurred the shutdown idea. The Bojangles representative added that employees would be given the opportunity to work additional hours if they so chose.

Many of the locations closing for two days are located in North Carolina. The Aberdeen location, along with 21 restaurants in the Charlotte area, seven in Fayetteville, 10 in Greensboro, two in Hope Mills, nine in Winston-Salem, and one in Raeford, will be closed. You can find a full list of Bojangles locations observing the shutdown here.