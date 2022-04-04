Bojangles Is Giving Out $1 Million in Free Gas Cards with Family Meals

Gas prices in the US recently hit historic highs, and Bojangles is trying to ease your pain at the pump.

The fried chicken chain recently announced that it would be giving away $1 million in free gas cards to its customers. Starting today, the chain will give out a $10 gas card to every customer who purchases one of its 12- or 20-piece bone-in chicken Family Meals. The offer is valid for purchases made in-store, at the drive-thru, or using the Bojangles app.

There are a few things to note. First, you won't get a gas card with any Family Meal that features Bojangles' Chicken Supremes. The gas card also doesn't come with delivery orders. And the deal is only while supplies last, so make sure you put your order in soon.

"Southerners are known for being friendly neighbors, so as a Southern brand, it's in our DNA to want to help our customers who are feeling the pain of soaring gas prices," said Bojangles Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward in a press statement. "We don't want anyone to have to choose between enjoying a delicious meal with the family or buying gas, so let Bojangles help with both."

Bojangles Family Meals come with 12 or 20 pieces of chicken and its scratch-made biscuits, sides, and the chain's Legendary Iced Tea. Although it's known as a Southern chain, the restaurant recently announced plans to expand into the Northeast with 10 locations in Northern New Jersey.