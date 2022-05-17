Get a Free Bojangles Cajun Filet Biscuit Through the End of May
The in-app promotion doesn't even require a purchase minimum.
We may have celebrated National Buttermilk Biscuit Day not even a week ago, but if you missed out on Bojangles fluffy buttermilk biscuits, there's more to come. The southern-style fast food joint is doing one better and offering free Cajun Filet Biscuits for the rest of the month.
Through May 31, you can snag the menu favorite for $0.00 when you order via the Bojangles app. There isn't even a purchase minimum. The promotion will appear in your digital wallet and applies exclusively to pickups.
If you haven't had the pleasure of trying one of these, let me be the first to tell you that they're great. Bojangles piles its made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit with an all-white meat crispy chicken breast marinated in a blend of bold seasonings.
"We are proud of all our menu items, but the Cajun Filet Biscuit defines what the Bojangles' brand is all about," former Senior Vice President of Marketing Randy Poindexter said of the sandwich.
The promotion is part of the chain's month-long celebration of National Buttermilk Biscuit Day, which was on May 14.
"Our biscuits are our pride and joy, which is why we've worked so hard to perfect the recipe that now includes a whopping 49 steps, so you know it's made with love," Vice President of Menu and Culinary Innovation for Bojangles Marshall Scarborough said in a press release. "Because these biscuits are made by our certified Master Biscuit Makers, they are consistently good and have become a staple for our brand."
