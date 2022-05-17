Get a Free Bojangles Cajun Filet Biscuit Through the End of May

We may have celebrated National Buttermilk Biscuit Day not even a week ago, but if you missed out on Bojangles fluffy buttermilk biscuits, there's more to come. The southern-style fast food joint is doing one better and offering free Cajun Filet Biscuits for the rest of the month.

Through May 31, you can snag the menu favorite for $0.00 when you order via the Bojangles app. There isn't even a purchase minimum. The promotion will appear in your digital wallet and applies exclusively to pickups.

If you haven't had the pleasure of trying one of these, let me be the first to tell you that they're great. Bojangles piles its made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit with an all-white meat crispy chicken breast marinated in a blend of bold seasonings.