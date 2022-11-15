Bojangles Is Releasing an All-New Holiday Version of Its Beloved Bo-Berry Biscuits

Bojangles' signature Bo-Berry Biscuits are a fan-favorite. In fact, they helped the chain score a spot on our highly coveted Fasties breakfast ranking. But even super fans of the staple haven't seen the latest version.

The Southern-style fast food joint's new Holiday Bo-Berry Biscuits include everything you already love about them. The fluffy, from-scratch biscuits are still baked with Bo-Berries and doused in icing, but with the addition of festive red and green sprinkles, Brand Eating reports.

While the Holiday Bo-Berry Biscuits are launching at all participating stores, true Bojangles fans know that not everyone can get their hands on the goods. However, it looks like that might be changing soon. In March, the North Carolina-born fried chicken maker announced plans to open 10 restaurants in northern New Jersey, across Hudson, Bergen, Union, Middlesex, and Essex counties.

"There's a lot of demand for Bojangles in the Northeast, and this became more evident when we brought our food truck to Times Square last year to launch our all-new Bo's Chicken Sandwich," Chief Growth Officer Jose Costa said earlier this year. "We have an exciting future ahead in New Jersey and look forward to expanding our footprint throughout the region."