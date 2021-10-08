Bojangles Is Bringing Back a Beloved Breakfast Sandwich
The southern fast food chain's popular pork chop breakfast sandwich has returned.
The southern fast food chain Bojangles is bringing back a breakfast favorite among fans because the battle for fast food breakfast supremacy is never over. (The chicken-loving restaurant did not sit near the top of our ranking of the best fast food breakfast menus in the Fasties.)
The Pork Chop Griller is coming back to the kitchen at Bojangles. As with similar limited-time-only-type items like Nacho Fries or the McRib, the Pork Chop Griller is just hanging about for a little while on the breakfast menu.
It's a familiar play. Bring it back for just a bit and then take it away so you're craving it next time it comes around. So, of course, Bojangles hasn't said exactly how long the sandwich will grace the menu.
The pork chop is marinated in a dry rub seasoning blend "featuring peppery undertones." That slab o' chop is served on a buttermilk biscuit. It's a pretty straightforward affair, but some people seem to love it. Now, they can love it again since it's the back for a bit.