Bojangles Is Bringing Back a Beloved Breakfast Sandwich

The southern fast food chain Bojangles is bringing back a breakfast favorite among fans because the battle for fast food breakfast supremacy is never over. (The chicken-loving restaurant did not sit near the top of our ranking of the best fast food breakfast menus in the Fasties.)

The Pork Chop Griller is coming back to the kitchen at Bojangles. As with similar limited-time-only-type items like Nacho Fries or the McRib, the Pork Chop Griller is just hanging about for a little while on the breakfast menu.