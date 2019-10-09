You Can Drink Like 007 With This New James Bond-Inspired Champagne

James Bond is a pretty big martini guy -- you know the whole "shaken not stirred" schtick. But when the dude does indulge with a little bubbly, it's Bollinger. The champagne made its on-screen debut in Live and Let Die in 1973 and has since appeared in 14 of the films. Now, to celebrate the franchise's latest installment, No Time to Die, the brand is debuting a limited-edition Bond bottle.
The Bollinger 007, a rare vintage blanc de noirs (more on that in a sec), was released for pre-sale on James Bond Day, October 5. The luxe all-black bottle is covered in movie titles that make up the label's "25" design -- aka the number of films -- and comes in an equally opulent box. And because it's James Bond, there's a secret tab to open up the case, too.
"It brings me an immense amount of pride to be celebrating 40 years of partnership between Bollinger and James Bond, it is a testament to the friendship started in 1979, between my father Christian Bizot and James Bond producer Cubby Broccoli. A friendship based on our shared values such as excellence and elegance," CEO Jacques Bollinger said in a statement.
Let's talk about what's really important, though: the booze. This 2011 vintage was created from pinot noir grapes in Grand Cru village of Aÿ, Champagne where the Bollinger brand was born in 1829. And while it'll run you a pretty penny ($250, to be exact), it is limited edition.
"It has a very unique taste -- a little like James Bond in taste," General Manager Charles-Armand de Belenet told Fortune. "A fantastic balance of power and elegance."
This isn't, however, the company's first swing at a Bond-inspired bottle; it dropped a vintage for Spectre in 2015, the outlet reports. But it does mark a major milestone. "This is the first time that both the vintage and village have been used exclusively by Bollinger to make a dedicated wine," the press release said.
The champagne will make its official debut on Wine.com and with retailers nationwide in November.
