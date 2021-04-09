Bombay Sapphire Just Launched New Ready-to-Drink Gin & Tonics

Some people will tell you that making your gin and tonic with good gin is a waste of good gin, but we like an extra fancy tipple from time to time. And Bombay Sapphire is about as fancy as it gets before you start getting into connoisseur categories. Now, however, the blue brand is getting into the slightly more egalitarian land of canned cocktails.

Bombay Sapphire Gin & Tonics in a can marry the London dry gin with, you guessed it, tonic. Yes, gin and tonics are already super easy to make at home, but these are both more portable and more easily identifiable in your Instagram posts. And it is a pretty good looking can, with a nautical color scheme and a slightly less common matte finish.

“Bombay Sapphire has been disrupting the category ever since its iconic blue bottle landed on shelves within a sea of green glass,” a press release reads. “Now, with the introduction of the new Bombay Sapphire and tonic, fans can expect a drink that stays true to the brand's long-standing commitment to only the finest ingredients.”

Each 250-mL can has a 5.9% ABV, and packs of four sell for about $13.