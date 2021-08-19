This Company Will Pay You to Watch Football & Go to an NFL Game

Football season is typically bad for the wallet—whether it's just your stadium hot dog habit or a penchant for sports betting. But this season, you won't have to pick up a side hustle to support your love for the game. BonusFinder will pay you to watch NFL football, bet on them, and visit the Las Vegas Raiders stadium.

The online gambling site (which also hired an MLB hot dog eater) is on the hunt for an official Sportsbook Tester and the job description sounds like tons of fun. Here's how it works: The lucky candidate will score $500 in betting cash, free tickets to the Las Vegas Raiders versus Chicago Bears game on October 10, and an extra $500 job payment.

It does, however, come with some responsibilities. You'll need to judge the sportsbooks on the following, according to a spokesperson for the site:

Ease of use and safety features

Offers, parlays, and parlay insurance

Range of betting markets catered for

Loyalty programs and free bets available

While visiting the Allegiant Stadium you'll also check out and review the sports betting lounge, the stadium atmosphere and facilities, food and drink (for taste and affordability), and field-side seat comfort and view.

To apply, enter your details—including who you are, your contact info, and what makes you the ideal candidate—directly on the site. The company is encouraging you to get creative, so if you really want the gig, start brainstorming. BonusFinder is promising to read every last entry. Don't fumble the opportunity. See what I did there?