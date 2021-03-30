This Company Will Pay You $500 to Watch Baseball and Eat Hot Dogs

We've come to you with all sorts of dream jobs before, sharing details of fun and wacky positions with a solid payout. We've told you how to become the next wine marketer, fist model, NUTmobile driver, binge-watcher, and pumpkin pie taster, among others.

Now that baseball season is starting up, we've received word of a brand-new gig that'll pay you $500 for doing the same things you'd be doing anyway. Casino review site BonusFinder is looking for a MLB Food Tester. More specifically, the company is looking for someone who's passionate about all things baseball and hot dogs, and who's willing to watch some games, eat some sausages, and review them on BonusFinder.com.

On top of the $500 payment for writing reviews, the chosen taste tester will be given a localized food and travel budget.