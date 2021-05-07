This Company Will Pay You to Visit Las Vegas and Stay in Luxury Hotels

Online gambling resource BonusFinder is looking to pay someone to live it up in Las Vegas. Yes, this is real.

Feeling lucky? Fill out an application and you could be pulling in a paycheck for visiting Sin City, staying in swanky hotels and trying your hand at winning big in Vegas’ many casinos. Only one person will be selected, so be sure to explain why you’re the right person for the job. As BonusFinder’s website says, “The more creative your entries are, the better!”

The selected “winner” will get a paid travel budget to cover the costs of flying from wherever they are to Las Vegas, paid accommodation for at least two nights, a $500 cash reward upon completion of their review and $2,000 to spend at the casinos. It’s not exactly enough to quit your job and never look back, but who knows how you’ll make out at the casinos.

BonusFinder will pick the one lucky candidate on June 7. That’s plenty of time to let your job—and family and friends—know you’re heading to Vegas for a few days to live it up.

Plenty of people are going to be vying for this gig, so be sure to get as creative as you can. It’s not every day that an opportunity like this arises. Roll the dice. You might just come out on top.