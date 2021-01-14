This Company Will Pay You $500 to Watch Netflix and Eat Pizza

Talk about an easy job: Casino review company BonusFinder is taking a brief departure from its usual lane and seeking one qualified person to review Netflix shows and takeout pizzas. The so-called "professional binge watcher" will be given $500 and asked to get to work. Granted, "work" isn't much different from what you've likely already been doing.

The chosen candidate will need to tear through three Netflix shows and use a stipend to try various takeout pizzas. They'll judge the shows and pizza based on a set of criteria, then write up reviews.

Netflix shows will be judged on story and plot lines, "Netflix and Chill" suitability, acting quality and cheesiness, and satisfaction of episodes and series endings. Pizzas will be judged on appearance and color, base texture and taste, topping ingredient quality, flavor and cheese gooeyness, and value for money.

Perks that come with the temporary gig include:

A complimentary Netflix Account

A pizza delivery and movie snacks budget

A $500 payment for the review content

Dedicated content on the BonusFinder website for the winner to report back on their findings

If you think you have what it takes to become a professional binge watcher, visit the job listing on BonusFinder.com and scroll to the bottom of the page where you'll find an application form. The form will ask for your name, email address, state of residence, and a description of why you'd be perfect for the role. It's pretty painless, especially considering the payoff.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old. The deadline to apply is 9 pm PT on Friday, February 12, 2021.