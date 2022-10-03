Boo Batter Ice Cream Is Coming Back to Cold Stone Creamery for Halloween

Cold Stone Creamery is bringing back its Halloween favorite by transforming its Cake Batter Ice Cream into the seasonally appropriate Boo Batter Ice Cream. Not only that, but you'll now be able to order the Trick or Treat Creation this month.

The Trick or Treat Creation comes with the Boo Batter Ice Cream (a deep inky black color) mixed with Halloween Oreo Cookies, Kit Kats, and M&M'S. There is also the option to add an orange waffle cone or bowl to complete the Halloween look.

"We're shrieking with excitement to bring back our ever-popular Boo Batter Ice Cream this month," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands, the parent company of Cold Stone Creamery, in a press release. "Our guests can't get enough of this ghostly, jet black ice cream, so get it while you can before it turns back into our original Cake Batter Ice Cream!"

You'll be able to order the Boo Batter Ice Cream and the Trick or Treat Creation through October 31 at Cold Stone Creamery Stores nationwide. You can find your nearest location at ColdStoneCreamery.com.