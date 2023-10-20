A New Map Shows What the Boogeyman Looks Like in Every Part of the World
Every country and culture has a different version of the same myth.
Scary season is here and that means one thing—monsters and ghouls (some fake and some maybe real) are everywhere. It's also the right time to bring back old, terrifying myths from the past, and if you're traveling this time of the year, you might want to learn all about the scary lore of the country you're visiting, since it's very likely it'll be different from yours.
For example, did you know that some version of the Boogeyman exists everywhere? Well, at least in a sense. The mythical creature that is oh-so-terrifying, especially for children, is sort of a worldwide phenomenon. Basically, many countries in the world developed the same monstrous concept—a terrifying creature that is used by adults to scare kids into behaving well.
Of course, though, when asked to describe the Boogeyman, the answers are different depending on the country and place. Toy review site TheToyZone, though, did us all a favor, and after researching books and articles about the myth of the Boogeyman around the world, it put together a comprehensive map of all of its worldwide iterations. You can find it right here:
In some countries, the concept of the Boogeyman is embodied by a ghost, in some other places, instead, it's a goblin. It even takes the form of big scary animals, and in some cultures, it is described as a terrifying mermaid-like figure. Male, female, genderless; old, young, ageless—you name it! The Boogeyman can, quite frankly, be anything—and its name varies, too.
In North America, for example, there are even different local iterations of the Boogeyman. As TheToyZone points out from its findings, the Jersey Devil from New Jersey is just one of them. The scary creature is described as the cursed thirteenth child of an 18th Century mother, and it features "a horse's head, long legs with hooves, two short front legs, and a bat's wings," as per official state sources.
If you want to learn more about the different mythical iterations of the Boogeyman around the world, you can read the full TheToyZone report right here.