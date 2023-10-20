A New Map Shows What the Boogeyman Looks Like in Every Part of the World

Scary season is here and that means one thing—monsters and ghouls (some fake and some maybe real) are everywhere. It's also the right time to bring back old, terrifying myths from the past, and if you're traveling this time of the year, you might want to learn all about the scary lore of the country you're visiting, since it's very likely it'll be different from yours.

For example, did you know that some version of the Boogeyman exists everywhere? Well, at least in a sense. The mythical creature that is oh-so-terrifying, especially for children, is sort of a worldwide phenomenon. Basically, many countries in the world developed the same monstrous concept—a terrifying creature that is used by adults to scare kids into behaving well.

Of course, though, when asked to describe the Boogeyman, the answers are different depending on the country and place. Toy review site TheToyZone, though, did us all a favor, and after researching books and articles about the myth of the Boogeyman around the world, it put together a comprehensive map of all of its worldwide iterations. You can find it right here: