If You Like Cheap Flights, You Need This Viral Browser Plug-In

We all love and revere Google Flights, and we shall always thank it for its service. However, while it sure is reliable and allows us to browse through the lowest prices available, it has come to the internet's attention that there might be a way to score even cheaper flights than what Google Flights advertises.

A viral TikTok, which has received more than 2 million views, sings the praise of travel deal browser extensions and plug-ins. "I love Google Flights, but sometimes it doesn't give me the best deals," the TikToker says in the video. They then proceed to show what they mean.