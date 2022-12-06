Here's How You Can Stay Overnight in Dolly Parton's Mega-Glam Tour Bus
You don't have to do any sneaking to enjoy the experience.
Dolly Parton is a living legend, and so it's no surprise that even her tour bus has become a sought after piece of real estate. At Dollywood, Dolly Parton's theme park, you can now book an overnight stay in her highly personalized motor coach, Suite 1986, at Dollywood’s Dream More Resort and Spa.
The tour bus has been used by Dolly over the last 15 years, and she has toured the country and written songs in the very uniquely decorated space. The motor coach was designed by Dolly and her sisters, and it includes all the personal touches you'd expect from one of the most endearing superstars on the planet. Custom high heels and excessive jewelry are set against pink furs and brocade silk fabrics covering every surface.
The unique experience won't come cheap. To spend two nights in the tour bus, which sleeps two, plan to spend at least $10,000. You'll be able to bring more guests if you desire, as a room at the DreamMore Resort to sleep four is also included. You'll need to fill out the online inquiry form to get started.
If you're cringing at the cost, it may help to know that the profits from each stay will be donated to the Dollywood Foundation, which supports children's education. As Food & Wine reports, your stay also includes a customized private dinner cooked by Chef Tiffany Hicks and a whole bunch of swag, among other amenities. You'll also have lifetime bragging rights to say that you've slept where Dolly Parton has written some of her most beloved works.
