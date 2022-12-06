Here's How You Can Stay Overnight in Dolly Parton's Mega-Glam Tour Bus

Dolly Parton is a living legend, and so it's no surprise that even her tour bus has become a sought after piece of real estate. At Dollywood, Dolly Parton's theme park, you can now book an overnight stay in her highly personalized motor coach, Suite 1986, at Dollywood’s Dream More Resort and Spa.

The tour bus has been used by Dolly over the last 15 years, and she has toured the country and written songs in the very uniquely decorated space. The motor coach was designed by Dolly and her sisters, and it includes all the personal touches you'd expect from one of the most endearing superstars on the planet. Custom high heels and excessive jewelry are set against pink furs and brocade silk fabrics covering every surface.