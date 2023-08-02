Here's How You Can Stay in Gwyneth Paltrow's Guesthouse for Free

The property has a beautifully decorated kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom that were all specifically curated by Paltrow—so you can fully immerse yourself in the Goop lifestyle. In addition to a night on the property, you'll be treated to a guided transcendental meditation session, a spa day, a Goop Kitchen-inspired meal, plus a ton of Goop products you'll get to take home with you after the stay is over.

Gwyneth Paltrow wants to help foster new connections—through her acting, through Goop , and now through her Montecito, California guesthouse. The multi-hyphenate is putting her very luxe guesthouse up for a special one-night-only booking on Airbnb.

For the true Gwyneth groupies, the most exciting part of the experience is that you'll get to meet her, when she welcomes you at the property. Obviously, the Montecito guesthouse isn't going to be a full-time endeavor. You'll be able to request the booking on Tuesday, August 15 at 10 am PST. One person will be selected for a one-night stay on Saturday, September 9. It's a totally free stay, you'll just need to get yourself over to Montecito.

"My Montecito home is my sanctuary for respite and mental clarity. I go there to recharge, to daydream about what we're building at goop and to reconnect with my family and treasured friends," Paltrow said in the listing. "Whether you're seeking a place for unexpected connection or for well-deserved solitude and reflection, when you come to stay, I hope you'll get as much joy out of the home as I do. Plus, I've loaded up your stay with some of my favorite goop essentials to nourish your body, mind and soul."

You can explore the property over at Airbnb.com/goop.