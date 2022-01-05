Maybe Don't Tell Millennials This, But You Can Win a Book It! T-Shirt Without Reading

You might remember that before you could cash in a paycheck, your only real form of currency came from reading books to get pizza. This marvelous exchange happened through Book It!, a program partnership between the non-profit First Book and Pizza Hut. Now, even though we're grown and have to spend most of our money on things like rent and food, there is still an opportunity to relive the nostalgia of our bookworm youth.

Pizza Hut is offering the Book It! Bundle until December 31, 2022, and will donate $1 for every bundle sold. The bundle includes two large one-topping pizzas and breadsticks. But even more exciting is that until January 18, the first 20,000 people who purchase one of the bundles can also win a free, special-edition Book It! T-shirt.

To win your own retro-inspired shirt, place an order for a Book It! Bundle online on Pizza Hut's website. You'll then be sent a Book It! T-shirt redemption code, which you can use on thebookitshop.com.