Maybe Don't Tell Millennials This, But You Can Win a Book It! T-Shirt Without Reading
Pizza Hut, how could you?
You might remember that before you could cash in a paycheck, your only real form of currency came from reading books to get pizza. This marvelous exchange happened through Book It!, a program partnership between the non-profit First Book and Pizza Hut. Now, even though we're grown and have to spend most of our money on things like rent and food, there is still an opportunity to relive the nostalgia of our bookworm youth.
Pizza Hut is offering the Book It! Bundle until December 31, 2022, and will donate $1 for every bundle sold. The bundle includes two large one-topping pizzas and breadsticks. But even more exciting is that until January 18, the first 20,000 people who purchase one of the bundles can also win a free, special-edition Book It! T-shirt.
To win your own retro-inspired shirt, place an order for a Book It! Bundle online on Pizza Hut's website. You'll then be sent a Book It! T-shirt redemption code, which you can use on thebookitshop.com.
You'll need to act fast, though, as supplies aren't likely to last for long.
"We first offered the Book It! T-shirts during the launch of Camp Book It! back in October and pizza lovers claimed over 5,000 Book It! t-shirts in just under three hours, so fans will have to move quickly to get 'em while they're hot! Every time I wear a Book It! t-shirts out of the house, the touching comments I get from total strangers remind me of the power of the program and the passion people have for it—we've got something special with Book It!," said Pizza Hut CMO, Lindsay Morgan, in a press release.
If you aren't familiar with First Book or the Book It! program, you can learn more at FirstBook.org. In addition to promoting literacy, the organization provides comprehensive assistance to promote equity in education and serves an average of five million students each year.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist.