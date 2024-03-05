The Hidden Library Inside St Paul’s Cathedral Will Be on Airbnb for One Night Only

If you play your cards right, you might be able to live a bookworm’s most coveted dream.

For the first time ever, the Hidden Library of St Paul’s Cathedral in London will host two bibliophile overnight guests. To be fair, people have slept in the Cathedral—but not officially, and it hasn't happened since the St Paul’s Watch protected the building during World War II.

Cozying up in the iconic Hidden Library for the night, though, is on a whole other level—and that’s not even the only thing to look forward to. For one, BookTok aficionados—as in, the book lovers congregating on TikTok’s book-dedicated corner—will be pleased to know that the stay will be hosted by Abby Parker of BookTok's @abbysbooks along with Airbnb. Plus, during their stay, guests will get exclusive access to read a few books ahead of their release date, including Holly Jackson’s The Reappearance of Rachel Price, John Grisham’s Camino Ghosts, and Kevin Kwan’s Lies and Weddings.

“The recently restored library at St Paul’s has long been a secret gem of the Cathedral—cleverly concealed by the ingenious architecture of Sir Christopher Wren,” Sandra Lynes Timbrell, Director of Visitor Engagement at St Paul’s Cathedral, said in a statement. “Some very fortunate guests will now get the chance to delve deeper into the history and wonder of St Paul’s with this truly one of a kind stay.”

The entire collection, flaunting 22,000 books, will be available for guests to peruse throughout the day and night.

Guests will also have the opportunity to climb the majestic dome of St Paul’s Cathedral through a tour led by the Dean of St Paul’s. As a parting gift, guests will be given signed and stamped copies of the upcoming Penguin Random House US unreleased books.The stay at the Hidden Library will only cost £7 (roughly $9 at the time of writing) including breakfast, dinner, and activities, and it will accommodate two adults. You just have to follow a few simple rules, such as “no munching or sipping in the library,” “always walk, never run,” and only use your phone to create BookTok content.

You don’t need to be a bookworm to know that this stay is an actual steal, so it will likely be a hard battle to win, especially considering the stay will be available for one night only on Friday, March 15. You can try your luck and book on March 12, 2024 at 10 am GMT (6 am EDT) via this link on Airbnb. May the luckiest bookworm win!