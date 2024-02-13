How to Book a Surprisingly Cheap Luxury Hotel for a Romantic Getaway

There's still a tiny bit of time to bring together plans for Valentine's Day, or for a belated Valentine's Day celebration later in the week or month. And while attaching a dollar value to a Valentine's gift is a bit gauche, it's pretty hard to get through the holiday without spending any money. And if you want to include a romantic night away, whether it's in a new city or as a staycation, booking a nice place last minute can easily blow any reasonable budget.

Fortunately, there are ways to assemble a last-minute night of romance while still finding a reasonably priced hotel room where you can live out your V-Day fantasies. Kayak has its own 5-Star Steals Tool which helps travelers find affordable five-star hotels in an interactive map of the entire globe. The tool not only identifies cities where you can find cheaper five-star hotels, but also the best times to book and the best dates to travel for cheap prices.

Using its new tool, Kayak has identified multiple five-star hotels that can be booked this February, including in Barcelona and Amsterdam. Right now, these are the 10 cities where you can find the most affordable average prices for five-star hotel stays in February and March:

1. Hammamet, Tunisia, $92

2. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, $117

3. Medellín, Colombia, $129

4. Antalya, Türkiye, $131

5. Bogotá, Colombia, $132

6. Istanbul, Türkiye, $136

7. Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, $136

8. Makati, Philippines, $137

9. Albufeira, Portugal, $138

10. Hurghada, Egypt, $138

In North America, the average cost of a five-star room does shoot up a bit, though you can still find rooms in February and March for less than $500. Below are the four cheapest cities you can book a five-star hotel in, in the US.

1. Washington DC, $411

2. Chicago, $439

3. Boston, $460

4. New York City, $474