You Can, and Should, Book the Napa Valley Wine Train Right Now

If you’ve ever wanted to take a wine tour through Napa Valley but didn’t want to deal with the fiasco of trying to coordinate taxis or a designated driver, consider booking a Napa Valley Wine Train trip. It is also great for anyone who wants to feel like the are the main character in a neo-noir film, being whisked away into yet another seductive adventure.

The Napa Valley Wine Train offers two, three, and six-hour train rides on a nostalgic locomotive through the vineyards, with multi-course meal options to complement the wine tastings each tour. The six-hour-long Legacy Tour includes a stop at the Charles Krug Winery which is Napa Valley’s oldest winery. It also includes a stop at the V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena, in the heart of Napa Valley. You’ll have the option to add on a Sommelier Flight, if you’re really looking to indulge.

Dinnertime tours are also available right now at night, with nightly Wine Train service running between 6:20 and 8:30. Tickets start at $205 per person, and go up depending on what type of meal service you select.

The Wine Train’s most popular offering, the Murder Mystery Dinner, still has some dates available throughout the summer, but it is suggested that you book quickly. This tour typically sells out well in advance of the date. The theme options for the Murder Mystery are: Death of a Gangster, which requires '20s attire; Best Laid Plans, which requires Hollywood glamor attire; Til Death Do Us Part, which requires wedding dress, suit and/or wedding attire; A Dance With Death, which requires '50s era clothing, and Midnight Masquerade, which requires masquerade ball attire.

Not in the mood to dress up? You can enjoy your wine the regular way with one of the seven other experience options. No costume required.