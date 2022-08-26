You Can Book an Overnight Airbnb Stay on the Iconic Theodore Tugboat

If you're looking for an out-of-the-box Airbnb, look no further.

Two lucky Airbnb guests will get the chance to book an overnight stay on the iconic Theodore TOO tugboat. Located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the boat sleeps up to five guests and comes with meals provided by the crew, an exploration of Hamilton Harbor, and a movie night on the deck.

Theodore TOO has a galley kitchen, three bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms. Other features include Wi-Fi, a TV, and free parking. "I can't wait to show you around from bow to stern, and take you on your own Big Harbour adventure for a night," said Ship Captain Noah in a press statement.

The boat will be available for two one-night stays on September 10 and 11. The best part? The nights will only cost $22 apiece. Booking opens on Sunday, August 29 at 12 pm ET here.

Check out some more photos of the unique Airbnb below: