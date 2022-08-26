You Can Book an Overnight Airbnb Stay on the Iconic Theodore Tugboat

Take in the sights and sounds of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

By Chris Mench

Published on 8/26/2022 at 3:01 PM

Courtesy of Airbnb
If you're looking for an out-of-the-box Airbnb, look no further.

Two lucky Airbnb guests will get the chance to book an overnight stay on the iconic Theodore TOO tugboat. Located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the boat sleeps up to five guests and comes with meals provided by the crew, an exploration of Hamilton Harbor, and a movie night on the deck.

Theodore TOO has a galley kitchen, three bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms. Other features include Wi-Fi, a TV, and free parking. "I can't wait to show you around from bow to stern, and take you on your own Big Harbour adventure for a night," said Ship Captain Noah in a press statement.

The boat will be available for two one-night stays on September 10 and 11. The best part? The nights will only cost $22 apiece. Booking opens on Sunday, August 29 at 12 pm ET here.

Check out some more photos of the unique Airbnb below:

Courtesy of Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb

Chris Mench is an editor focusing on NYC News at Thrillist. You can follow him on Twitter for more of his work.