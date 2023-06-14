It Just Got Much Easier for Americans to Book International Train Tickets
Popular European rail ticketing platform Rail Online will now serve the US and Canada.
One of the best parts of traveling in Europe is that it is really, really easy to travel by train. Part of that ease is that you can go online and book nearly all your rail travel in one place. The ticketing platform Rail Online is now launching its platform in the US and Canada, bringing the two countries one big step closer to a true renaissance of train travel.
Rail Online will streamline the booking process, with features like carrier fare price matching, instant refunds on e-tickets, and no foreign currency transaction fees. That means you'll be able to book trains all over the world all in your own currency, without extra fees.
"We are proud to be launching into the important North American market," Rail Online founder and CEO James Dunne said in a statement. "Following a successful launch in Australia, New Zealand and more recently, the UK, we are now attracting customers from the USA, Canada and throughout Europe.”
You'll also be able to get digital tickets sent right to your phone. You can explore booking options on Rail.Online for tickets in the US, UK, Canada, and Europe.
