You Can Rent an Elvis-Inspired Suite Next to the Actual Graceland Mansion in Memphis
The two-night Booking.com experience includes an advanced screening of the new biopic.
There are only a few weeks left before Austin Butler graces our screens as the king of rock and roll in the highly-anticipated biopic Elvis, but if you can't wait until the June 24 premiere, there's an advanced screening set in the very place Elvis Presley called home: Memphis, Tennessee.
Booking.com has announced an Elvis-themed stay in celebration of the upcoming flick, and the package includes an exclusive early screening, among other perks. The Ultimate Elvis Experience features a two-night stay at the Guest House at Graceland in a suite inspired by the "Jailhouse Rock" crooner himself.
You'll receive behind-the-scenes access to Elvis attractions, a custom Elvis-inspired Gibson Epiphone guitar, and chauffeured rides in a vintage Cadillac reminiscent of Elvis's own.
"Elvis might have left the building, but you're welcome to stay!" Booking.com said in a press release. "Pack your blue suede shoes, throw on your studded cape, and say a big 'thank you, thank you very much' to Booking.com for the global travel leader's latest amazing bookable experience—an homage to Elvis."
The stay kicks off with a welcome dinner at Graceland's Presley Motors Automobile Museum and the advanced screening before a tour of Elvis's home, Graceland Mansion, and his recording studio. The two-day experience will be between Saturday, June 11, 2022 and Monday, June 13, 2022 for only $19.57 total. Or, 195, the year Elvis's "Jailhouse Rock" hit the Billboard country charts.
The actual booking process will be more of a task, as only one pair will score a stay. The booking opens June 9, 2022 at 12 pm EST on a first-come, first-serve basis.