You Can Rent an Elvis-Inspired Suite Next to the Actual Graceland Mansion in Memphis

There are only a few weeks left before Austin Butler graces our screens as the king of rock and roll in the highly-anticipated biopic Elvis, but if you can't wait until the June 24 premiere, there's an advanced screening set in the very place Elvis Presley called home: Memphis, Tennessee.

Booking.com has announced an Elvis-themed stay in celebration of the upcoming flick, and the package includes an exclusive early screening, among other perks. The Ultimate Elvis Experience features a two-night stay at the Guest House at Graceland in a suite inspired by the "Jailhouse Rock" crooner himself.

You'll receive behind-the-scenes access to Elvis attractions, a custom Elvis-inspired Gibson Epiphone guitar, and chauffeured rides in a vintage Cadillac reminiscent of Elvis's own.