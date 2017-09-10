Boozy Marshmallows Will Change How You Make S'Mores

The only thing wrong with your last camping excursion was the dessert wasn't made of booze. The Naked Marshmallow Co. understands this. The company makes booze-infused marshmallows, and camping might never be the same.
Want to make s'mores? Duh. Care for a marshmallow in your hot chocolate? Don't mind if I do. Any condiments on your hot dog? Marshmallows, because boozy ketchup doesn't exist yet.
The London-based company makes handmade marshmallows in many flavors, but most can't be described as boozy. Those flavors include Strawberry Cream, Vanilla Bean, and Candy Floss. It also sells kits for making s'mores or toasted marshmallows in the comfort of your own home. But the real gems here are the three varieties of adult marshmallows, including Raspberry & Prosecco, Elderflower & Gin, and Espresso Martini.
The alcohol content is, of course, pretty low. They're marshmallows. These will make a session beer look like Snake Venom. But that doesn't take any of the fun out of it.
However, if you need marshmallow-flavored foodstuffs with a little kick, the company has a couple bottles of small-batch alcohol available for pre-order. It's got Vanilla Bean Marshmallow Gin and Salted Caramel Marshmallow Vodka on the way.
Unfortunately, there's a rub, at least for now. The UK-based company is not currently shipping to the US. But maybe you've got a trip coming up or are someone willing to find a creative solution. Either way, this is out there, and you can make your next camping excursion weirder because of it.
h/t Delish
