These Boozy Donuts Come with a Shot of Whiskey Built Right In

At this point in your long history of eating donuts, chances are you've seen more than a few unique varieties of the sugary dough rings, such as the abominable cinnamon bun donut, or the elusive Reese's Peanut Butter donut, or maybe even the famous cronut. Well, here's a new one: boozy donuts that come with a shot of whiskey. Seriously, in real life.

Habit Doughnut Dispensary, the booze-serving establishment that slings some of Denver's best donuts, offers a variety of donuts that come infused with shots of liquor like whiskey, vodka, rum, or pretty much whatever you want. The donuts come served with a plastic pipette (one of those science class droppers) of your booze of choice stuck right in the top, which you can remove and drink as you eat. Previously, the place served the booze in shot glasses on the side, according to the shop's manager, Hayley Charles.