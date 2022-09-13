A Crime of Passion for Cheese Just Happened at the U.S. Border

I have a pretty extensive list of crimes I'm most liable to commit. The first 10 are all maritime laws, as I grew up really wanting to be a pirate. After that, cheese-related crimes are definitely probable. So I feel for an unnamed woman from Albuquerque who was stopped by Border Patrol when she attempted to re-enter the US with 60 wheels of cheese.

At the border, she only declared 10 wheels of cheese, but there were reportedly an additional 50 wheels of cheese covered by a blanket in her back seat. The press release from the agency didn't determine exactly what type of cheese it was, but based on my basic knowledge of the product, it looked like Queso Fresco.