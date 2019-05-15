Survey Ranks Boston Accent as Second Sexiest in America and People Aren't Having It

Some accents are objectively attractive. The lilting pleasant tones of French and Italian, for instance, are charming. A gentle southern drawl? Arguably sexy. The rough and tumble tone of the Boston accent, on the other hand, don't necessarily ooze a come-hither vibe. However, a new survey would suggest otherwise, after it ranked the Bostonian accent as the second sexiest in the country, leaving much of the internet confounded.
Big 7, a travel publication based in Dubai, recently conducted a survey across its 1.5 million social media followers asking folks to submit which American accent they consider to be the sexiest, and ranked the top 50 accordingly. Surprisingly, Bostonian came in at No. 2, preceded only by the Texas accent.
"One of America’s most imitated and parodied accents, Boston almost comes out on top of the country’s sexiest accents. And yes, just like Mahhhhk Wahlberg, locals really do say 'pahk yuh cahr in hahvuhd yahd'," reads Big 7's description of the region's manner of speaking. And while there's no question that Bostonians have a very distinctive dialect, the fact that it beat out nearly every other US accent has left many folks on Twitter, well, wicked friggin' confused.
Plenty joked about what other accent could have possibly come in at number one.
It also naturally provided an excuse for people to whip out their most over-the-top Bostonian impressions, including this hilarious take from actor and comedian Alyssa Limperis.
Still, at least one dude took pride in the news.
If you're curious, here's how the full ranking of 50 turned out.
50. Long Islander
49. New Jersey
48. Minnesotan
47. Alaskan
46. California Valley
45. Southern Ohioan
44. Floridian
43. Pittsburgh
42. Cincinnati
41. Pennsylvania Dutch
40. Appalachian
39. Colorado
38. Providence
37. Tallahassee
36. Ozark
35. “Hoi Toider”
34. San Francisco
33. Hudson Valley
32. General American
31. Atlanta
30. New Mexican
29. Milwaukee
28. Western
27. Charleston
26. Kentucky
25. New Orleans
24. Oklahoma
23. Cleveland
22. Connecticut
21. Kansas
20. Tennesseean
19. Virginia Piedmont
18. Baltimorese
17. Alabama
16. Midwestern
15. Cajun
14. Yooper
13. Miami
12. Chicano
11. Northwestern
10. Californian
9. St. Louis
8. Philadelphia
7. Hawaiian
6. Mississippi
5. Chicago
4. Mainer
3. New York
2. Bostonian
1. Texan
So how do ya' like them apples?
h/t NBC Boston
