Samuel Adams, Dogfish Head, & More Are Creating a Beer to Benefit Ukraine

Boston Beer Company's portfolio of brewers, including Samuel Adams, Dogfish Head, and local brands like Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing Company, are banding, or should I say brewing, together for a good cause.

Earlier this week, the company announced its latest open-source brewing recipe, which was created exclusively by New York-based North Brewing Company and Kyiv, Ukraine's 2085 Brewery. Resolve, as it will so appropriately be called, was crafted to recognize the humanitarian effort in Ukraine and will be available across all Boston Beer Company taprooms coast to coast.

"When our brewers shared the Resolve collaboration concept from peers at 42 North and 2085 Breweries, we knew we had to get involved in a meaningful way," CMO at Boston Beer Company Lesya Lysyj said in the press release. "Craft beer is a revolution and has always brought people together. As the resistance effort continues overseas and the U.S. welcomes hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians forced to flee their homes, Boston Beer Company is honored to share a taste of home by brewing the Resolve beer across our beer taprooms."

Here's where you can get the Resolve beer:

Samuel Adams Boston Brewery & Taproom—Jamaica Plain, Mass.

Samuel Adams Boston Taproom—Boston

Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom—Cincinnati

Dogfish Head Tasting Room & Kitchen—Milton, Delaware

Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats—Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Dogfish Head Chesapeake & Maine—Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Dogfish Head Miami—Miami

Angel City Brewery—Los Angeles

Coney Island Brewing—Coney Island, New York

Veselka—East Village, New York

Boston Beer Company will be donating $50,000 of its profits to World Central Kitchen, which—despite even the latest missile attack—is serving chef-prepared meals to struggling Ukrainian citizens.

"From Kyiv, our thanks to Boston Beer for supporting our fight for freedom and life," Head brewer at 2085 Brewery Naz Drebot added. "Resolve is our light to overcome darkness."