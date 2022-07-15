A Pet Cat That Spent 3 Weeks in the Boston Airport Was Finally Reunited with Its Owners

Rowdy, seemingly overwhelmed by the scents and smells of the new continent, escaped her pet carrier to chase after birds. The Sahlis were in hot pursuit, as were airline personnel, construction workers, and animal welfare advocates. Eventually, wildlife cameras and safe-release traps were set up.

A cat named Rowdy lived up to its name at the Boston Logan International Airport after escaping from a cat carrier and evading capture for nearly three weeks. According to the Associated Press , when Patty and Rich Sahli returned from spending 15 years in Germany while serving in the US Army, the four-year-old cat almost immediately escaped.

After three weeks, Rowdy was finally detained and given back to the Sahlis. "Whether out of fatigue or hunger we'll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught," an airport spokesperson said, according to AP.

It honestly took an entire group of people working together to be able to capture Rowdy. I think that probably makes her the most accomplished escape artist in the history of the Boston Logan International Airport.

"I'm kind of in disbelief," Patty Sahli told the AP. "I thought, 'What are the odds we're actually going to get her back?' But I got a call this morning and I am just so shocked."

I'm sure Rowdy will enjoy future adventures wherever she ends up next.