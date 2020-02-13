Your Bae Wants Boston Market's Bouquet of Baby Back Ribs This Valentine's Day

There are two fundamental questions we humans grapple with: 1) What is the meaning of life? and 2) What does bae want? Some say you can answer both by pondering extensively, but we say you can just go to Boston Market, where you can get BBQ (the meaning of life) and buy a bouquet of baby back ribs for your bae (what bae wants).
Show me a better solution to life's existential and interpersonal problems than rotisserie king Boston Market and its limited-edition "BAE-by Back Ribs," made with its newest menu offering, fall-off-the-bone Baby Back Ribs. According to a press release, the bouquet will be available for purchase on Friday, February 14 in all Boston Market restaurants nationwide. Each one costs $29.99, which is about half the price of roses sold at a high-end florist.
"When we first toyed with the idea of adding Baby Back Ribs to our menu, we knew we wanted to focus on flavor and quality," said Chef Tony Fialho, director of culinary innovation at Boston Market in the release. "That's why we're slow-cooking our ribs to fall-off-the-bone perfection before smothering them in Sweet Baby Ray's famous hickory barbecue sauce."
PS: If you want your marriage to last, but supplies don't, you can use a coupon on BostonMarket.com to get two half orders of ribs, two sides per person, and two pieces of cornbread for $20.
