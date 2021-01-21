Another Chain Is Coming for Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Crown & You Can Grab One For Free

Boston Market must be feeling pretty good about the launch of its new Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich. It starts the announcement by proclaiming that the "chicken sandwich wars are over." Good news for all the innocent bystanders and conscientious objectors.

The fast casual chain is familiar with chicken, having long offered rotisserie options. This, however, will be Boston Market's first-ever crispy chicken sandwich. So, of course, it's only going to be on the menu for a little while. It comes with the spicy chicken, pickles, and a ranch dressing on a brioche bun. The Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich, along with two other Nashville hot chicken menu items, are available now if a craving is overcoming you already.

If you and a friend want to land the new sandwich at a discount, you're quite fortunate. On January 25 and 26, Boston Market will set you up with a free Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich when you buy one with a drink. You'll have to hop onto the Boston Market website, though, and snag the coupon.

You'll also find a Nashville Hot Rotisserie Chicken Meal gracing the new menu, which lands you rotisserie chicken with Nashville Hot sauce, a garnish of dill pickles, two regular sides, and cornbread.

This all sounds good, but if we're being honest, it also sounds like it's more likely to fan the flames of chicken sandwich conflict rather than extinguishing them. Though, with all the good chicken sandwiches that have come out since Popeyes dropped its game-changer, I'm not sure anyone wants this chicken contest to conclude.