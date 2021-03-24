Get Dessert at Boston Market for Just $1
Choose from six different treats.
Hot off the launch of its own spicy chicken wars contender, Boston Market has a new deal to lure you in for not only competitive sandwiches, but its free kids’ meals, late night snacks, and of course its rotisserie chickens, too: Dollar desserts.
“All desserts $1 for a limited time because brownies are better when you have three!” the company wrote on its Facebook page last week.
But the deal isn’t limited to brownies, according to Chew Boom. Participating Boston Market locations are selling single chocolate cookies and brownies, as well as slices of pumpkin and pecan pie and chocolate and carrot cake for just $1, the site reported.
The deal is temporary, so you might want to nab a few while you can and pop ‘em in the freezer for future desserts.
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.