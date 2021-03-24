Get Dessert at Boston Market for Just $1

Hot off the launch of its own spicy chicken wars contender, Boston Market has a new deal to lure you in for not only competitive sandwiches, but its free kids’ meals, late night snacks, and of course its rotisserie chickens, too: Dollar desserts.

“All desserts $1 for a limited time because brownies are better when you have three!” the company wrote on its Facebook page last week.

But the deal isn’t limited to brownies, according to Chew Boom. Participating Boston Market locations are selling single chocolate cookies and brownies, as well as slices of pumpkin and pecan pie and chocolate and carrot cake for just $1, the site reported.

The deal is temporary, so you might want to nab a few while you can and pop ‘em in the freezer for future desserts.